According to data from the Passenger Federation, from February 1 to 19, the retail sales of passenger vehicles reached 730,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 16% and a decrease of 9% from the same period last month. A total of 2.022 million vehicles were retailed this year, a year-on-year decrease of 26%; domestic passenger car manufacturers wholesaled 749,000 vehicles, an increase of 2% year-on-year, and an increase of 1% year-on-year. From February 1 to 19, the national passenger car new energy vehicle market retailed 215,000 units, an increase of 43% year-on-year, and a decrease of 4% year-on-year. Automakers wholesaled 284,000 new energy vehicles, an increase of 37% year-on-year and a 27% increase from the same period last month. This year, a total of 673,000 vehicles were wholesaled, an increase of 8% year-on-year.