Passenger Federation: It is estimated that the retail sales of passenger cars in the narrow sense will be 1.35 million units and 400,000 new energy units in February



Zhitong Finance APP learned that on February 21, according to the statistics of the Passenger Car Association, the overall market discount rate of passenger cars in mid-February was about 13.8%, and the overall level of profit sharing was basically the same as that of the previous month (13.7%), and the terminal price was relatively stable. . Due to the advance of the Spring Festival and the change of sales rhythm, the auto market in February is different from the regular seasonal performance. According to the survey in February, the retail targets of manufacturers accounting for about 80% of the overall market increased slightly from the previous month.It is preliminarily estimated that the retail market of passenger cars in the narrow sense will be around 1.35 million units this month, a month-on-month increase of 4.3% and a year-on-year increase of 7.2%. Among them, new energy is gradually recovering, with retail sales of about 400,000 units, a month-on-month increase of 20.3% and a year-on-year increase of 46.6%. The rate is about 29.6%.

January Market Review

In January, the auto market was negatively affected by short-term factors such as the aftermath of the epidemic and the advance of the Spring Festival, and there was still a distance from the normal seasonal performance. In January, 1.294 million passenger car sales in the narrow sense of the Passenger Federation were completed, a year-on-year decrease of 37.8% and a month-on-month decrease of 40.4%. The decline in new energy subsidies coupled with a large adjustment in the price policies of leading new energy manufacturers has led to a certain wait-and-see sentiment among consumers. The new energy market completed 333,000 retail sales in January, a year-on-year decrease of 6.1% and a month-on-month decrease of 48.1%. The penetration rate 25.7%.

Resumption of Auto Market in February

Affected by the advance timing of the Spring Festival, the overall sales pace of the auto market in early 2023 will be significantly advanced. After the festival in February, work resumed, and the work and life of residents gradually returned to normal. The auto market in the first half of the year was in a mild recovery stage after the festival, and the auto markets in various places in the middle and late ten days gradually entered the normal state. The issuance of local subsidies and the gradual implementation of new energy price adjustments also helped the market return to normal levels after the festival.

1. Sales trends of manufacturers

two,Weekly Trend Calculation

Affected by the advance of the Spring Festival and the low base of the Spring Festival last year, the average daily retail sales of major manufacturers in the first and second weeks were 39% and 52% year-on-year respectively. The auto market recovered steadily in the third week, and the average daily retail sales were -14% year-on-year. Taking into account the post-holiday recovery effect and the momentum of manufacturers at the end of the month, it is expected that the market will pick up in the fourth week, which is the same as the same period last year. It is estimated that the retail sales in February will reach 1.35 million vehicles.

3. The auto market is on the right track in March

As the first Spring Festival after the epidemic, residents’ enthusiasm for consumption during the Spring Festival holiday in 2023 is high. The latest value-added tax invoice data released by the State Administration of Taxation shows that during the Spring Festival, the sales revenue of consumption-related industries nationwide increased by 12.2% compared with the same period in 2022, of which offline service consumption increased by 13.5% year-on-year, contact consumption improved significantly, and consumer confidence rebounded. According to the data released by China CDC, the country has established an immune barrier in a short period of time. After the test of this round of Spring Festival travel, the post-epidemic auto market is in a smooth transition period. As the impact of the epidemic further fades, consumer confidence continues to recover steadily, and the passenger flow of terminal exhibition halls continues to heat up after the festival, and it is expected to be on the right track in March.

Governments around the world have actively introduced subsidy policies for auto consumption, and cities such as Tianjin, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hainan have continued to relax their purchase restrictions. Form a stable and strong support. Local policies to promote consumption have continued moderately. Henan and other places have continued their original subsidy policies in 2022. Shaanxi, Tianjin, Shenyang and other places have also launched a new round of Spring Festival promotional subsidy activities to boost auto consumption in the first quarter. With the implementation of the price adjustment policy for new energy vehicle companies, the new energy vehicle market will gradually recover. The release of new products such as BYD Qin PLUS and Zhiji LS7 has also attracted widespread attention from consumers. Consumers are more sensitive to prices, and the new energy vehicle market is gradually returning to its normal rhythm.