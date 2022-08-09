Caijing.com Auto News on August 9, data from the Passenger Federation showed that the retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles in July reached 486,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 117.3% and a month-on-month decrease of 8.5%. From January to July, a “W-shaped” trend was formed. From January to July, the domestic retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles was 2.733 million, a year-on-year increase of 121.5%. There are 16 companies with wholesale sales of more than 10,000 vehicles (same month-on-month, an increase of 11 year-on-year), accounting for 83.4% of the total number of new energy passenger vehicles.

Among them: BYD 162,214, SAIC-GM-Wuling 59,336, Geely 32,030, Tesla China 28,217, GAC Aian 25,033, Chery 24,753, Changan 22,286, SAIC Passenger Car 19,867, SAIC Volkswagen 14,564 vehicles, 14,037 Nezha cars, 13,185 FAW-Volkswagen, 12,044 Leapmotors, 11,524 Xiaopeng Motors, 10,994 Great Wall Motors, 10,422 Ideal Motors, and 10,051 Weilai Motors.