Home Business Passenger Federation: Retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles in July reached 486,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 117.3% – yqqlm
Business

Passenger Federation: Retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles in July reached 486,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 117.3% – yqqlm

by admin

Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Yan Qi2022-08-09 10:45

Caijing.com Auto News on August 9, data from the Passenger Federation showed that the retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles in July reached 486,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 117.3% and a month-on-month decrease of 8.5%. From January to July, a “W-shaped” trend was formed. From January to July, the domestic retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles was 2.733 million, a year-on-year increase of 121.5%. There are 16 companies with wholesale sales of more than 10,000 vehicles (same month-on-month, an increase of 11 year-on-year), accounting for 83.4% of the total number of new energy passenger vehicles.

Among them: BYD 162,214, SAIC-GM-Wuling 59,336, Geely 32,030, Tesla China 28,217, GAC Aian 25,033, Chery 24,753, Changan 22,286, SAIC Passenger Car 19,867, SAIC Volkswagen 14,564 vehicles, 14,037 Nezha cars, 13,185 FAW-Volkswagen, 12,044 Leapmotors, 11,524 Xiaopeng Motors, 10,994 Great Wall Motors, 10,422 Ideal Motors, and 10,051 Weilai Motors.

See also  Festival of Economics in Turin, won the city

You may also like

ByteDance just incorporated a female Peking University CEO...

4100W unlimited power consumption! The i9-13900K multi-core running...

Finance and Economics Morning Shuttle丨Four Departments: By 2025,...

Under the epidemic situation, it has demonstrated operational...

Spread BTP-Bund rises close to 213 points, yield...

The Ministry of Transport issued a heavy document...

M&A Ups: the Italian Bomi acquired

The development of industrial digitalization has accelerated, and...

Maire Tecnimont: licensing contract for urea project in...

UniCredit and Sace support Simplast development plans, with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy