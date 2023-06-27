Passenger is alone on a flight that is delayed 18 hours

Phil Stringer and the crew had a great time together. Phil Stringer

Tiktoker Phil Stringer said his domestic Sunday flight from Oklahoma City to Charlotte was 18 hours late.

In the end, Stringer was the only person on his flight and could sit where he wanted.

He captured this unique and fun experience in a Tiktok video that went viral.

Phil Stringer was scheduled to return to Charlotte, North Carolina, from Oklahoma City on Sunday morning. But his plane was repeatedly delayed. After waiting 18 hours at the airport, he was the only person on the flight when it finally took off. He received a free first-class ticket and a private party with the crew.

Stringer, who serves as the chief operating officer for a North Carolina real estate brokerage firm, shared the highlights of his unusual experience in a tiktok video firmly. It has been viewed more than 3 million times in less than 24 hours.

Stringer told Business Insider that his American Airlines flight was scheduled to depart at 6:20 a.m. Sunday and was repeatedly delayed due to maintenance issues. He said his original flight was full. But he did not notice that many other people had rebooked the flight.

When the flight finally took off at midnight and Stringer arrived at the gate, he was alone. “I went to the gate and nobody was there. I asked: ‘Are you all on board yet?’. The flight attendant said, ‘No dear, you’re the only passenger,'” he said.

Stringer had a bad conscience because the flight crew was called on board so late especially for him. “I’ve apologized about 400 times,” he said. He tried several times to change his flight but this was the only option as he had to go home.

“They teased me a little bit and said, ‘Really, bro? Couldn’t you have flown a few hours later?’” he added.

Despite all the unfortunate circumstances, when his flight finally departed at 12:20 am, the trip was overall a resounding success. As viewers could see in his viral Tiktok video, the crew let Stringer sit wherever he wanted. The crew also served him all the drinks and food he requested.

The video also showed the flight attendants giggling and joking with him as they gave the safety briefing. A flight attendant was even cheered on as she demonstrated how to put on a life jacket. Stringer told Business Insider that the crew would add, “And, yes, Phil, this message is just for you” on each announcement. They would have laughed and joked together the whole time and finally exchanged their numbers.

Those who identified themselves as flight attendants said it was not an inconvenience but a “dreamy” work scenario. “As a flight attendant, this is THE DREAM! Welcome to your private charter,” wrote one commenter. Another added: “I’ve always wanted to do a single passenger flight.”

Stringer noted that what could have ended up as a nightmare travel story was, for him, a wonderful once-in-a-lifetime experience. “I think your attitude determines your goal,” Stringer said. “Yeah, it’s been a shitty day and nobody wants to wait 18 hours in the airport. But if you have a positive attitude, you can turn something into a lot of fun.”

Videos about air travel are an integral part of Tiktok. They usually go viral for negative reasons. For example, it is about a man who two hours long stuck in an airport corridor, or people arguing about who in which row of seats use the armrest may. Stringer’s video is a refreshingly positive exception as people celebrate traveling on the airline.

American Airlines did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

