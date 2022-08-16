In the first month of summer travel, affected by the impact of the epidemic, the passenger volume of A-share listed airports was still at a low level compared with the same period last year, but the trend of recovery continued month-on-month.

On the evening of August 16, Shanghai Airport (600009) released a briefing on transportation production in July. Prior to the major asset restructuring of Shanghai Airport, the 100% equity of Hongqiao International Airport was completed in July and officially injected into the listed company. In the latest announcement, Shanghai Airport also disclosed the operation data of Hongqiao International Airport for the first time.

Among them, Pudong International Airport achieved 14,800 aircraft movements in the month, a year-on-year decrease of 56.19%; passenger throughput was 869,100, a year-on-year decrease of 76.32%; Hongqiao International Airport achieved 9,484 aircraft movements in the month, a year-on-year decrease of 52.03%; passenger throughput 1.0743 million person-times, a year-on-year decrease of 65.99%. Prior to June, the passenger throughput of Shanghai Airport was only 161,300.

In terms of other listed airports, Shenzhen Airport announced on the evening of August 15 that in July, Shenzhen Airport took off and landed 24,500 flights, a year-on-year increase of 1.07%; passenger throughput was 2.4535 million, a year-on-year decrease of 12.82%. In addition, Baiyun Airport took off and landed 31,100 sorties in July, down 1.85% year-on-year; passenger throughput was 3,264,800, down 9.75% year-on-year; Xiamen Airport took off and landed 12,500 sorties in that month, down 9.68% year-on-year; passenger throughput was 1,406,100 The number of passengers decreased by 24.50% year-on-year. Judging from the data of listed airlines at the top airports, international passenger routes are recovering. See also Orient Securities maintains the rating of being willing to overweight the wine industry: high contract liabilities are dazzling, and the old wine strategy supports performance growth | Daily Economic News Shenzhen Airport’s passenger throughput on international routes in July was 13,600, a year-on-year increase of 164.87% and a month-on-month increase of about 46%; Baiyun Airport’s international route passenger throughput in July was 61,400, an increase of 11.78% year-on-year and a month-on-month increase of about 10%.

The passenger throughput of international routes at Pudong International Airport in the month was 64,600, a year-on-year decrease of 14.21%. In June, Shanghai Airport handled 51,900 passengers on international routes.

The reception agency of Shenzhen Airport introduced in the survey last month that on June 9, a one-way passenger operation between Shenzhen and Vancouver was realized; on July 3, Singapore Airlines resumed the Shenzhen-Singapore international passenger route, with one round trip every Sunday. In the future, Shenzhen Airlines, China Southern Airlines and other base airlines plan to resume the operation of international passenger routes such as “Shenzhen-Phnom Penh” and “Shenzhen-Moscow” one after another.

Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the civil aviation industry regulator has issued a “five one” policy to restrict the entry of international flights to prevent the risk of epidemic importation. On May 23 this year, the State Council executive meeting mentioned that domestic and international passenger flights should be increased in an orderly manner, and measures to facilitate personnel exchanges of foreign companies should be formulated. Since June, a number of international routes have broken through the restrictions of the “Five Ones” policy, and plans to increase flights have been implemented one after another.

On August 7, the Civil Aviation Administration of China optimized and adjusted the circuit breaker measures for international scheduled passenger flights. The adjusted circuit breaker measures are: for single-entry flights of airlines with 5 confirmed passengers, when the proportion of confirmed passengers reaches 4% of the number of inbound passengers on the flight, the operation will be suspended for one week; when the proportion of confirmed passengers reaches the entry of the flight When the number of passengers is 8%, the operation will be suspended for 2 weeks. This optimization adjustment, on the one hand, shortens the flight suspension time after the circuit breaker, and on the other hand, a proportional indicator is added to the trigger circuit breaker condition. Compared with the previous single absolute number index, the circuit breaker trigger condition is further relaxed.

With the expected increase in the recovery of international routes, the share price of Shanghai Airport, which accounted for the highest proportion of international passengers among domestic airports before the epidemic, has also recovered to a certain extent. Since late May, the share price of Shanghai Airport has rebounded by more than 20%, and the current price is 57.05 yuan per share, with a market value of about 134.7 billion yuan.

In terms of performance, Shanghai Airport previously stated in its performance pre-loss announcement, “Affected by the repeated impact of the epidemic, the main business volume of Pudong Airport has been operating at a low level and has dropped significantly year-on-year. The impact of the epidemic on the company’s operations has exceeded expectations. In addition, the company’s operations in this period Costs, amortization costs and expenses for the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic also put a lot of pressure on the company’s operations.” In the first half of 2022, Shanghai Airport is expected to lose 1.23 billion yuan to 1.29 billion yuan, compared with a loss of 740 million yuan in the same period last year, and the loss will further expand.