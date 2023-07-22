Home » Passengers of Delta Flight 555 Overcome Extreme Heat Inside Plane
Passengers of Delta Air Lines Flight 555 Suffer Extreme Heat Inside Plane

Moments of anguish were experienced by the passengers of flight 555 of the airline Delta Air Lines as they were severely affected by the high temperatures felt inside the plane. Some passengers even suffered from suffocation and heat strokes.

According to reports from local media, the incident took place at the Harry Reid airport in Las Vegas when the Delta plane was waiting on one of the runways. The temperature recorded at that time was a scorching 115°F (about 46°C).

Passengers who spoke to Fox News revealed that the flight, scheduled to take off at 1:40 p.m. local time, was delayed for over 2 hours. As a result, several people, including crew members, began to faint and some even vomited due to the extreme heat.

Witnesses described the horrifying scene, with one passenger stating, “Some people had thrown up. A woman walked down the hall and was visibly very ill. She couldn’t even open her eyes and was rocking from one side to the other.”

In response to the situation, the Delta plane had to return to the boarding gate for emergency teams to attend to the affected individuals. Four hours later, the pilot instructed everyone to disembark, and those who had been affected were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Delta Air Lines issued a statement apologizing for the situation and assuring that they are investigating the circumstances that led to the high temperatures. They appreciated the efforts of their staff in managing the incident.

Following the incident, the flight was canceled, and Delta arranged for the affected passengers to receive medical attention and compensation for any damages.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring passenger safety and comfort during flights. Extreme weather conditions can pose significant risks, and airlines must take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

