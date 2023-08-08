Passera: «The banks are reaping the fruit of what they have done over the years, but there is a risk of a credit crunch»

Listen to the audio version of the article

«We are reaping the fruits of what has been done in recent years: today the Italian banking sector is healthy, capitalized and with clean balance sheets. Now, also thanks to the leverage of the interest margin, it is in the best conditions for further investments”. Corrado Passera comments with Il Sole 24 Ore on the results, meaning and context of these first six months to be framed for Italian banks, marked by upwardly revised targets and growing profits which also saw “his” illimity as the protagonist, of which he is the founder and CEO, which in the first half of the year recorded profits up to 52.2 million (+66%) and assets up to 6.7 billion (+31%), driven in particular by the growth in loans to SMEs on which the bank is specialized.

So all true, not just a lucky parenthesis?

This is a result achieved, as confirmed by the results of the EBA and ECB stress tests last week. Now Italian banks are best equipped to face less easy moments that need to be taken into account: the macro context, inflation and the race in interest rates will have an impact in terms of bad credit. But this time I think it is largely bearable by the system.

What signals are you recording in illimity?

Looking at medium-sized companies, large exporters, we still see a large demand for credit for growth projects, we perceive great dynamism that finds the necessary resources. But the overall numbers of the system speak to us of a cooling down, the credit crunch is a real risk especially for smaller companies.

Is it all the fault of the ECB and the interest rate race?

It is clear that on interest rates there is a point where the social and economic costs outweigh the benefits in terms of inflation, and everything depends on finding the right balance point. I think now is the time to wait and see the effects of the increases made on the economy. That said, I don’t think it’s appropriate to criticize a central bank after it has been entrusted with full inflation care.

There is clearly a sustainability issue, on all levels. But we are the usual passing the buck between politics and monetary policy…

Certainly today more than ever we feel the need, and even too often the lack, of an overall direction. The tools are different, but they must be used together, by central banks, but also by governments, which must be able to insert their own action into the megatrends of the moment. We are in a tangle of uncertainties, from work to technology, from geopolitics to the climate, it is a historical phase full of opportunities, but also of risks. We must act on all levers.

