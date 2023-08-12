Home » Passera: “The tax on banks at risk of credit to households and businesses must be changed”
Passera: "The tax on banks at risk of credit to households and businesses must be changed"

Passera: “The tax on banks at risk of credit to households and businesses must be changed”

MILANO – The government’s blitz to tax the extra margins of the banks was “an accident, which in just one day rekindled any possible uncertainty among investors about Italy”. Corrado Passera, owner of illimity and former CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo and minister of the Monti government, He is concerned. He believes it is urgent to rethink the measure and then rewrite it, avoiding that it affects credit, “already in sharp contraction especially for SMEs”, and also those banks, such as illimity, which “since 2021 have increased interest margins having given more credit to businesses, and at the same time they shared the rise in ECB rates with depositors”.

See also  Banca Intesa explains the opportunities of the Pnrr to SMEs

