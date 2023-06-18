Passive Income: Former waitress lives off 35 properties

Ashley Hamilton, 36, dropped out of high school and worked as a waitress. Today she lives from her passive income through real estate investments. Courtesy of Ashley Hamilton

Ashley Hamilton was living paycheck to paycheck when she decided to buy a property. In 2009, she used her $7,000 tax return to foreclose on a $6,300 home in Detroit. Since then her portfolio has grown to 35 properties and she lives on her passive income from rental income.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Ashley Hamilton was 17 and a part-time waitress when she had her first child in 2003. “I was making $20,000 or less a year,” the Detroit native tells Business Insider. “That was the reality for me: I was living on welfare, working to support my daughter, all by myself. I lived at that time Rentpaid about $700 a month and lived from one paycheck to the next.” Today, she lives off her passive income.

The situation was unsustainable, especially after she had her son and became a single mother of two, she recalls: “I needed a career path that would give me more time, freedom and flexibility.”

After getting a free 2009 Immobilienseminar “Everything changed for me,” Hamilton said. “My parents aren’t from wealthy backgrounds – they don’t own homes – and I didn’t understand anything at the conference.

read too “The current environment is good for buying real estate,” says this investor with over 300 properties – these are her most important tips



“Everyone was afraid of real estate”