Passive income: These are the advantages and disadvantages

Get money into your account without doing anything for it? So-called passive income is not that simple. Westend61/Getty Images

Passive income sounds like a dream to many: generate an income without having to actively work for it. It’s not quite that simple either. We have listed the pros and cons of passive income for you below. The latter includes: In many cases, passive income does not mean that you can then put your feet up permanently. And depending on the strategy, high initial investments are required.

Much earn money, preferably without working. Or build up a side income that is as inexpensive and stable as possible outside of work. This is how passive income is advertised in almost every financial guide. So there seems to be good motives – and many suitable methods from dividends to real estate to creating online courses. But is it all really that passive and stable? And what are the concrete advantages and disadvantages of passive income? We have listed them for you below.

What is passive income?

Passive Income is a hit of online financial guides. The idea: Through clever investments or the development of certain business models, you generate a monthly income without having to do much more after the initial spark Work have to invest. At least that’s the promise.

read too Real estate is not passive income, says one successful investor – these are her five tips



What passive income sources are there?

Ways to reap the benefits of passive income, abound. On the one hand online: There is the creation of content in blogs or newsletters, which you then, for example, via Advertising and affiliate marketing monetized. Or you create online courses and webinars on topics you are interested in and are experts at. Selling templates or starting your own dropshipping business are also often touted as potential sources of passive income.

Another branch are Investments. On the one hand, you can generate passive income with stocks or ETFs – usually through a dividend strategy. On the other hand, you can invest in real estate and, for example, build up a passive income stream through rental income.

read too Passive income: I earn 1750 euros per month with these three income streams



What are the benefits of passive income?

Once established, passive income streams offer you a whole range of advantages. You are on the one hand financially independent from your main job because you are more diversified. In addition, the new streams of income also provide money on the Accountwhen you are not actively working on it.

Depending on your strategy and your long-term plan, you could do more with it free up time, which you can invest in travel, hobbies or your family. Often these streams of income are too scalable. So you can invest more or earn more Money reinvest to generate more income.

What are the disadvantages of passive income?

However, the streams of income are not quite as uncomplicated as is often portrayed. Along with the advantages of passive income, there are also some disadvantages. First of all, it often requires one high initial effort, in order to build up a source of income at all. Depending on the project, you may need to research, edit scripts, record, and edit for online courses, for example. Set up, promote and scale a newsletter before the affiliate links yield a relevant amount of money. You don’t just have to write books either – which Chat GPT and Co can now make easier. They must then be published and marketed. And that can be difficult, like for example the mirror” explained in more detail.

But even once the income is established, you have to be constant invest more work. You have to keep checking the business and keeping an eye on the numbers. This is the only way you can be sure that it runs stably. So the idea of ​​full passive income, where you can completely put your feet up after the start-up phase, is somewhat of a myth.

read too This 30-year-old real estate investor makes up to $20,000 a month on Airbnb

business/30-jaehrige-verdient-mit-airbnb-bis-zu-20-000-dollar-pro-monat/”>

That also applies to propertyhow and not only say investors from experiencebut also Financial expert Gerd Kommer. There is also another point with real estate: In order to be able to build up a relevant income, for example through rental income, you need usually start-up capital. Because first you have to buy a relevant number of properties – and that’s expensive, as Kommer calculated for us. The same applies to passive income through dividend ETFs.

In addition to the high initial investments, the example shows Shares also that the strategies are risky and the actual revenues can fluctuate. In other words, a total loss is always possible with financial market investments. And even away from the financial market, you can never know exactly how much money you will get out at the end of the month.