Passive income with Airbnb: How to make €100,000 a month

Saadia Touzri started renting apartments as Airbnbs in 2019. Saadia Touzri

In 2019, Saadia Touzri started renting out apartments on platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

She has since quit her job and has a portfolio of more than 30 apartments, generating sales of up to 100,000 euros a month.

If she wanted to, the 29-year-old told Business Insider she would only have to work six hours a week.

Saadia Tourzi, together with her partner Roman Renn, rents out holiday accommodation via platforms such as Airbnb or Booking.com, primarily in tourist areas such as the Allgäu.

The special feature: she does not own the apartments, but only rents them herself in order to then sell them on in consultation with the landlord. And business is going well – very well.

Up to 100,000 euros turnover per month

