Passive income with dividend stocks: Here’s how

Passive income can help you improve your financial situation.

There are many ways to build passive income. One of them is dividend stocks.

We explain what dividend stocks are, how they work and what you should consider when investing.

One way to improve your finances is through passive income. Once you have built up a passive source of income, you have to do comparatively little to continuously earn money with it. And if the thought of renting out real estate isn't for you, then dividend stocks could be for you. We explain what dividend stocks are, how they work and what you should consider when investing.

What is passive income?

But what exactly is passive income? If you have a job where you work 40 hours a week, then your monthly salary is active income because you actively worked towards it. Passive income differs from active income in that you (almost) do not have to work for it. Although you first have to invest time and work to start and build up your source of income, after that you have significantly less effort. Popular sources of passive income include renting real estate, investing in stocks, selling homemade products on online platforms or affiliate marketing.

What are dividends?

Dividends are essentially a share of the profits of a company. When you buy shares in a company, you become a co-owner of the company – that is, you own a small part of the company and thus also the profits. When a company chooses to pay out some or all of its profits to shareholders rather than reinvest it, that’s the dividend. It is paid per share you own.

But be careful: Even if you own shares, you have no legal right to receive dividends. The general meeting of the respective company decides whether and how much dividends are paid to the shareholders.

What are dividend stocks and how do they work?

Dividend stocks are stocks in companies that pay particularly large dividends each year. You can buy them just like any other share. If the annual general meeting has decided on a profit distribution, the dividend will be paid out to you automatically. For German companies, you only have to be in possession of the shares on the day of the general meeting. The dividend is usually paid out to the shareholders on the third day after the general meeting.

What should you look for in dividend stocks?

There are a few things you should keep in mind when investing in dividend stocks. Look how high that is dividend growth is, that is, by how much the dividend increases annually. That gives you some idea of ​​how much money you can make from the stock in the future. Also the dividend yield you should pay attention to, because it is an important indicator. It represents the ratio of the dividend to the company’s share price and should be as high as possible. Also make sure that the company reliably pays dividends or whether they have already been deleted in the past.

How do you find the right dividend stocks?

Research the companies you want to invest in. You should also consider the industry to which the respective stock corporation belongs and how stable and sustainable it is. It may be advisable to invest in well-known large companies that have a history of paying large dividends every year. In any case, it is important that you deal intensively with the topic and think carefully before you buy shares in order to avoid unnecessary risks. If you can’t make up your mind, you also have the option of investing in so-called dividend funds. In that case, fund managers invest the money for you.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

