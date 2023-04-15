Passive income with Tiny House on Airbnb: Here’s how

Troy earns money with his tiny homes on Airbnb. Ansel Troy

The American Ansel Troy had offered a tiny house on Airbnb. He built the property in his garden. After his first tiny house was so well received, he bought a second one and paid particular attention to the design of the interior. The low price and the photo-optimized appearance of the small cabins make the Tiny Houses on Airbnb a hit. He wrote down his story for Business Insider.

I became an Airbnb host after buying a tiny house and putting it next door to my house in Oakland, California. Before the Tiny House, I had converted my garage into a studio. I already had a long-term tenant there. With the Tiny House I wanted to generate a passive income with Airbnb.

Ansel Troy

I’m always thinking of creative ways to use my property.

That’s why I’m a fan of short-term rentals

I chose short-term rentals because I can make more money with Airbnb than renting to another long-term renter. Also, I didn’t know if people would be interested in living in a tiny house for a long time.

read too I quit my job and now I’m living off Airbnbs that I rent out – that’s how I earn over 30,000 euros a month

Ansel Troy

I found a tiny house online

It was near Yosemite, California and cost $33,000, which I paid for on a home equity loan. I went out to meet the seller who had it for a year. I didn’t know anything about attaching houses to a trailer because it was built on wheels. So I rented a pickup after we agreed on the price. The vendors helped me hitch it to the back and I drove home.

Ansel Troy

It was a success and business thrived – which I attribute to Airbnb’s algorithm. I don’t know how it works and Airbnb doesn’t share this data, but I can see my analytics and see how many people are interested in my space. I saw that my views were higher than comparable offers.

I think the popularity of tiny houses, along with my low prices, helped attract Airbnb prospects.

read too This 28-year-old super saver saves his entire salary and makes a living from side income – here he explains how he does it

Since I had extra space, I decided to buy another tiny house for $35,000

I bought my second Tiny House 2021. It is 5.5 meters long and fits like a glove next to the original tiny house. For the accommodation, I wanted to develop a better design than the first.

Originally I wanted the accommodation to be a greenhouse. We were in the middle of the pandemic and everyone became plant fans. Plants were everywhere.

I finally decided not to go down this path. But there are artificial plants throughout the house and planters all along the bathtub wall.

I designed the whole place for photography, not comfort

I signed up from sites like Etsy, Inspired by Instagram and Pinterest and spent about $9700 (€8800) decorating and renovating.

Ansel Troy

I thought the space was cool and wanted it to go viral. So I reached out to a few influencers. I asked them to tag me in their photos.

One person said they usually charge more than $4000 ($3600) for a post, I didn’t want that. If someone likes my space, they can reach out and we can work on something together. Most of the people who came were travel influencers.

read too In my free time, I made a turnover of 460,000 euros with real estate – that’s how I made it

I was able to keep my prices low from the start

Initially, my loan payment was about $300 a month. I was working full-time at the time, so the Airbnb income was just extra income.

During the high season, i.e. June and July, I get a maximum of 250 dollars (227 euros) for a night in my Airbnb. With the current economy, I’ve noticed fewer people are traveling. So I’m lowering my prices to stay competitive and stay on Airbnb’s front page.

Airbnb has been my main source of income since July 2021

Ansel Troy

I’m very transparent about location. My neighbor has a rooster. A lot of garbage is dumped illegally in the area. There’s rubbish, but it’s not a bad place. My neighborhood has never had any problems and I’m transparent by saying things like, ‘There’s a homeless camp in the area. Please show respect for the Bay Area community.”

Despite my transparency, I can still run a successful business

That really speaks volumes about what Airbnb is all about. It gives people an insight and the reviews speak for themselves. I don’t have to lie I don’t ask people to leave reviews or encourage them to say nice things. They just come and share their experiences and it works perfectly.

read too Earn money on Pinterest: An expert reveals her most important tips

This article was translated from English by Klemens Handke. You can find the original here.