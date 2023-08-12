Passive Income: Woman made $120,000 in 9 months on the side

30-year-old Niki Puls was looking for a way to generate passive income for her family – she’s now made over $120,000. Niki pulse

30-year-old Niki Puls was looking for a way to generate passive income for her family.

She made her first digital product last March and has since made over $120,000.

She has advice for beginners in this area.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

When Niki Puls created her first e-book last March, she was making $60,000 a year in her 9-to-5 marketing job. But over the past two months, the 30-year-old has made around $77,000 selling digital products, according to documents obtained by Business Insider, and she says she only spends “five hours or less” per day week worked.

