Pasta, record price increases: in Ancona a kilo costs 2.44 euros

Soaring prices for pasta. In March, according to the latest data, the record belongs to Ancona, where the average price stood at 2.44 euros per kilo. In second position we find Modena (2.41 euros) followed by Cagliari (2.40 euros), Bologna (2.39 euros) and Genoa (2.38 euros). On average, a kilogram of pasta currently costs 2.13 euros in Italy. The data is provided by Absolute userswho drew up the official map of expensive pasta in Italy and decided to involve Mister Prices so that it sheds light on the trend of the price lists of the inevitable product on Italian tables. Also because the price trend does not coincide with the trend of international wheat lists.

The cheapest city is Cosenza, where a kilo of pasta costs an average of 1.48 euros, followed by Palermo and Syracuse (1.50 euros per kilo). Only 12 Italian provinces currently have average price lists for pasta below 2 euros per kilo, and between the most expensive city and the least expensive (Ancona and Cosenza) the price difference is 64.8%, equal to almost 1 euro more per kilogram, denounces Assoutenti. If current prices are compared with those of March 2022, it turns out that the heaviest price increases are recorded in various provinces of Tuscany: the record belongs to Siena.

