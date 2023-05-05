Home » Pasta skyrocketing, the Price Authority summoned urgently
by admin
The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso mandated the Guarantor after prices increased by 17.5% in one year

by Micaela Cappellini

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso has mandated the Guarantor for price surveillance, Benedetto Mineo, to convene the Rapid Alert Commission to analyze the dynamics of the price of pasta. Just in recent days, the Italian Consumer Union had reported that from June 2021 to today, in just under two years, the price of a kilo of pasta has increased by 37%, while the increase recorded in the March emse was 17.5% compared to the same month of the previous year. Way beyond inflation.

The increase in the price of pasta, moreover, occurred at the same time as the drop in the prices of durum wheat, which farmers were paid 30% less in the last year, i.e. in the same period in which the price of pasta increased by 18 %.

Convened for May 11, this will be the first meeting of the commission created with the transparency decree.

