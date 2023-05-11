Pasta, the Price Guarantor assures: “Costs will soon drop”. If not, consumers are ready for a spaghetti strike

The price of pasta will soon drop, assures the Guarantor for price surveillance. It will be better, the consumers respond in a certain sense, otherwise the penne, spaghetti and macaroni strike is preparing.

The Guarantor made it known – through a note from Mimit following the first meeting of the rapid alert Commission for monitoring the pieces – that “a significant drop in the cost of pasta is expected shortly and that monitoring continues to protect consumers” . The Guarantor, Benedetto Mineo, presided over the Commission established with the Transparency decree and put on the table “following the increases recorded in recent months, the dynamics of the cost of pasta and the main factors that make up the consumer price. In fact, in detail the Commission examined the trend in the price of pasta which, as noted by ISTAT both in March and in April, recorded trend increases of 17.5% and 16.5% respectively”.

According to the report provided by the Ministry, “the representatives of Istat, Ismea and the chamber system have indicated that the latest price surveys are already showing the first signs, albeit weak, of a decrease in price, a sign that in the coming months the cost of pasta could drop significantly”. According to the companies, there are still stocks of raw materials built up when input prices were at higher levels and for this it takes some time for the peak to dissipate. “The Guarantor highlighted how the price dynamics of both raw materials (durum wheat and semolina) and energy are at significantly lower levels than last year and how these reductions will be reflected in the consumer price of pasta“.

According to consumer associations, timid signals are not enough. Already yesterday the Unc was calling for a “collapse” and not a “slight drop”. According to the association “in the month of April, Istat has already recorded a possible potential drop in the provisional data, therefore the Government, which woke up late, only on 4 May, with the summoning of the Commission for rapid alert, would do well to don’t take merits that it doesn’t have.The point is that, after the record recorded in April 2022, when durum wheat from non-EU countries cost 642.50 euros per ton, the price lists dropped from month to month and in April 2023 it has reached 421.42 euros, -34.4%, a third. The Italian one is at 364.50 euros and in one year it has fallen by 28.3%. In short, there are no excuses. Prices must fall “. Today, following the meeting, the same Unc talks about “A flop! As we feared, the meeting of the rapid alert commission on pasta prices did not produce anything concrete against the speculation in progress, but only words, words, words”, says the president Massimiliano Dona.

Same tone from Assoutenti, which expects “a sharp drop in pasta prices shortly, otherwise consumers will think about it, leaving it on the shelves. We will follow the law of supply and demand and we will not buy pasta for 15 days”.