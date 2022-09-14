Home Business Patagonia, iconic outdoor brand: the family sells the company to a non-profit to save the planet
Patagonia, iconic outdoor brand: the family sells the company to a non-profit to save the planet

Patagonia, iconic outdoor brand: the family sells the company to a non-profit to save the planet

WASHINGTON. Revolution in the name of philanthropy for Patagonia, the iconic outdoor brand. The 83-year-old owner, American mountaineering legend Yvon Chouinard, and his family sold the company by transferring their shares, valued at around $ 3 billion, to an ad hoc fund and a non-profit organization: both they were created to preserve the company’s independence and ensure that all of its profits – around 100 million a year – are used to combat climate change and protect undeveloped lands around the world. The New York Times writes it.

