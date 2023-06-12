Patching instead of throwing away – is there a right to repairs? – News

More durable products, more guarantees, easier to repair: the EU wants manufacturers to be held accountable. And Switzerland?

Switzerland is one of the countries in Europe where most things are thrown away. Not all of it ends up in the landfill. Switzerland is exemplary in recycling.

But an important part of a resource-efficient economy is repairs. And since it looks worse.

Ways out of the throwaway society

“We live in a throwaway society,” says Adrian Burri, mechanical engineer and head of the Institute for Product Development and Technology at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW).

Burri says self-critically that engineers develop fast-moving products where technology advances rapidly, and that products are often not made to live forever.

Companies should no longer think about selling new things as quickly as possible.

Manufacturers are therefore obliged. Even if repairable products are more expensive for companies, a rethink is necessary, according to Burri. The times of unconditional growth are over.

Adrian Burri is researching products at the ZHAW that are intended to reduce the amount of waste – consistent circular economy. In the picture: compostable bicycle helmet.

“Companies should no longer consider selling new things as quickly as possible, but how they can retain their customers with products that have already been sold.”

Are laws necessary?

However, according to Adrian Burri, the companies would not be forced to act voluntarily. Laws are needed.

The EU is examining a corresponding draft law for a “right to repair”, which obliges manufacturers to carry out repairs beyond the official warranty period. This to combat e-waste from appliances such as televisions, dishwashers and refrigerators.

right to repair

In Great Britain, a law was introduced in 2021 that includes a “right to repair”. The EU Parliament adopted a proposal from the EU Commission on this topic last year. A new “right to repair” must make goods more durable and repairable and include better labeling for consumer information and an extension of warranty rights. This is what it says in summary Suggestion.

In Switzerland, the Council of States will probably be deliberating on this aspect of the circular economy this autumn – as part of the partial revision of the Environmental Protection Act. The National Council discussed this in the special session in May debated.

The issue of spare parts

It often happens that consumers want to repair, but there are no spare parts, complains consumer advocate Sara Stalder.

Therefore, companies should be obliged to make more spare parts available – not just for one to two years, but for ten years. This is what the EU intends to do.

Ecologically sensible?

Ivette Djonova from Swico, the trade association for the information and communication technology and online industry, doubts whether this is expedient and whether a “right to repair” is required. The non-profit Swico Recycling return system for discarded electrical and electronic equipment also belongs to the association.

Consumers need to be made more aware of this so that these offers are actually used.

“It doesn’t always make ecological sense,” she says. This is because the spare parts are not always needed. Large warehouses could lead to overcapacity. “That’s not in the spirit of the circular economy,” says Djonova.

Repair programs are already a fixed part of manufacturers’ business plans. But she adds self-critically that too little is known about them. “Consumers need to be made more aware of this so that these offers are really used.”

Identify weaknesses with repairs

Patching instead of throwing away: In the new Transa repair workshop in Zurich, the life of products is extended.

In the new repair workshop of the travel and outdoor clothing retailer Transa in Zurich-Altstetten, repair workers repair defective jackets and thus extend their life. This means that weak points in products can also be identified and reported to the manufacturer, says Anna Vetsch, Head of Sustainability at Transa. “The design and construction of a product are crucial to how sustainable or durable – that is, repairable – it is,” she says.

In addition, products often have a very long service life, but they are not used for as long, Djonova continues. One reason: there are often leaps in technology, which is why consumers prefer to buy new devices even though the old ones still work. In addition, the devices are also becoming more and more energy-efficient and, in some cases, more robust.