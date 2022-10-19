Home Business Patek Philippe unveils Nautilus Ref. 5811 new white gold model
Continuing the discontinued Ref. 5711/1A-010, Patek Philippe’s popular watch series Nautilus officially ushered in the release of the new 5811/1G-001 model. Although the design almost maintains the original appearance, watch fans can regard this watch as For a more refined precious metal version. The overall case size is increased by 1mm, and it is made of white gold material. If you have a watch fan of 5711, you can also find that the sunburst dial of the new 5811 has a richer blue tone, and the periphery is a blue-black gradient. Present, the date window at 3 o’clock is also surrounded by a white gold frame, echoing the material of the case.

In addition, the new model features a new lockable adjustment system and a new pull-out lever system that replaces the split valve stem. The power part is provided by the Patek Philippe 26-330 SC movement, which is water-resistant to 120 meters and priced at $63,500. The official production has not yet been disclosed, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

