Patent application: Apple is said to be working on an iMac with a rear projector

The iMac uses surrounding wall space to display content. This includes content from connected iPhones and iPads. Other features of future iMacs will include 3D image sensors and eye tracking systems.

Apple recently filed a patent application for a computer similar to an iMac that over integrated projectors. The computer should be able to project image content onto walls behind the monitor or even onto a desk surface.

The application was published by the US Patent and Trademark Office late last week. He describes a computer monitor with an “electronic device that can also project images onto nearby surfaces,” the patent says.

Integration of iPhone and iPad possible

According to the patent description, the system uses projectors “to display images using captured images, gaze recognition information, and other information from input and output devices.” The input and output devices should also include iPhones and iPads. This would allow, for example, content from an iPhone to be projected onto a wall and thus displayed seamlessly next to an iMac.

The patent application also gives an outlook on future iMacs. They are said to feature a sleek design with translucent details that blend seamlessly with the projected images in the environment. A layer of glass should also support the integration of a magnetic charging system for wireless energy transfer.

They should also have 3D image sensors and a gaze tracking system. iMacs would thus be able to create 3D maps of external objects and determine their position based on the user’s gaze. In this way, an iMac could display customized images on external screens and let the user interact with them successfully, merging traditional computing with augmented reality.