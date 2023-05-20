Patents, a record 2022 for Italy compared to Europe

Italy set a record in 2022 for patent applications published by the EPO (European Patent Office): last year there were 4,773, 218 more than in 2021, with a growth of 5%. As emerges from the analysis carried out by Unioncamere and Dintec, since 2016 the increase in Italian applications for European patents was almost continuous, with a variation of 33% between 2015 and 2022, when our country achieved the best result of the decade, thus maintaining the fifth position for inventive capacity in the EPO among EU countries and the eleventh among all countries of the world.

Between 2021 and 2022, the growth in applications published by the EPO was driven by research, development and innovation activities in the North-East and in the South (respectively, +6% and +29%). In the first macro-area the most dynamic regions the results were Friuli-Venezia Giulia (+21%) and Trentino-Alto Adige (+12%); in the second, Abruzzo (+93%), Campania (+46%) and Puglia (+14%).

In the other large districts of the country, the most significant variations in the number of applications were recorded in Liguria (+28%) and Umbria (+57%). Surprisingly, the province than last year has achieved extraordinary growth is that of Chieti, which records 63 applications published by the EPO (47 more than 16 in 2021). A truly flattering result, which also surpasses the excellent results of Bologna (+38), Milan (+25) and Bolzano and Pordenone (+22).

In the long period from 2008 to 2022, Italy’s European patent applications totaled 61,253; of these 10,131, almost 17%, originate in the province of Milan. “Italy is doing well on the innovation front. Probably also as a result of the planned measures from the PNRR, our companies are accelerating”, underlines the president of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete.

“The dynamism demonstrated by Milan over the years, moreover, confirms the goodness of the decision to assign the seat of the European Patent Court to the city – he adds -. It is a fair acknowledgment of the ability of all the companies and research centers in the area”. With 726 applications in 2022, Milan confirms itself as the queen of the country for the number of new inventions patented in Europe. The provinces of Turin and Bologna follow, both with 314 patent applications last year, then Rome (252), Treviso (198), Vicenza (174) and Monza Brianza (172). The Capital is the only province of the Center that enters the list of the Top Ten; taken together, with 2,595 applications, the first ten concentrate 54% of the total applications.

The questions

In the top 20 positions, which concentrate 73% of the applications published in 2022 (3,469), and are firmly occupied by provinces in the North, we also find Florence (twelfth), Pisa (sixteenth) and Naples (twentieth). Last year 88% of the applications posted (4,188) comes from businesses, 5% from research institutions and universities, and the remaining 7% from private inventors. And it is precisely the development of companies’ innovative capabilities that makes the difference: patents from the production sector have grown by 7% compared to 2021, a sign of a strong acceleration in terms of radical product innovation.

The technologies of mechanics and means of transport continue to make up the lion’s share of Made in Italy: patent applications European in these technological sectors are 1,910 in 2022, 40% of the total, and grow considerably (+124 compared to 2021, with an increase of 7%). Compared to the previous year, patent applications on new instrumentation and control technologies also increased (+76, with a growth of 12%). and those relating to electricity and electronics (+68, with a growth of 14%).

Looking at the Italian applications in the field of Key Enabling Technologies (KET), which, for their application to a large number of productive activities are essential for the competitiveness of businesses, with a total of 985 EPO publications, they reached 21% of the total, an increase of 8% compared to 2021.

With 752 applications, those of advanced manufacturing represent over 76% of KETs, so much so that they “explain” all their increase in absolute value compared to 2021 (+76, with a growth of 11%).

Italian patent applications with green technologies instead they increase by 23% compared to 2021; 29% of these questions refer to those for waste management and treatment, which grew by 22% last year. The other green technologies that have shown a remarkable dynamic are those for alternative energies (+72%) and those relating to product design (+66%).

– Unioncamere-Anpal press office photo –

(ITALPRESS).