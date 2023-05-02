Patience is rewarded at Lonza

For the largest Swiss pharmaceutical contract manufacturer Lonza, 2023 will be a year of transition. But the enormous increase in capacity will pay off in the long term. Sticking with it should pay off.

The 125-year-old traditional Valais company Lonza opened a new chapter about five years ago. After the production of nitrogen fertilizers in Visp (VS) was given up in 2018, it increasingly focused on the production of medicines for the pharmaceutical industry. When the specialty chemicals division Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) was sold for CHF 4.2 billion in 2021, the former chemical group became a pure contract manufacturer (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, CDMO). The timing couldn’t have been better.