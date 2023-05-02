Home » Patience is rewarded at Lonza
Business

Patience is rewarded at Lonza

by admin
Patience is rewarded at Lonza

For the largest Swiss pharmaceutical contract manufacturer Lonza, 2023 will be a year of transition. But the enormous increase in capacity will pay off in the long term. Sticking with it should pay off.

The 125-year-old traditional Valais company Lonza opened a new chapter about five years ago. After the production of nitrogen fertilizers in Visp (VS) was given up in 2018, it increasingly focused on the production of medicines for the pharmaceutical industry. When the specialty chemicals division Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) was sold for CHF 4.2 billion in 2021, the former chemical group became a pure contract manufacturer (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, CDMO). The timing couldn’t have been better.

See also  "Finance will be the driving force of the ecological transition"

You may also like

A new European civilian pact for security

According to the IBM boss, AI will kill...

Enel, Starace comes out: “Available to help the...

What do you think of the economic “report...

Asian stock exchanges mixed awaiting Fed and ECB...

Then the appointment fee is reduced

The price of fuel is falling everywhere, for...

Promoting stability and improving quality stimulates greater vitality...

The most important questions and answers

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 2nd. Markets tested by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy