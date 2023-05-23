Patient21: New investment of 100 million euros

Christoph Muhr founded the healthcare startup Patient21 in 2019. Patient 21

With a new investment of 100 million euros, Patient21 has become the best financed healthtech startup in Germany. At least that’s what I figured the Handelsblattafter it became known that the Berlin-based company closed a large Series C financing round.

Existing investors Target Global, Piton Capital and Pico Venture Partners participated, as did Bertelsmann Investment as a new investor. The round was led by Israeli VC Pitango. The 100 million euros are for the most part – according to Tech Crunch at 70 percent – consist of equity and a smaller part of debt from IPF Partner, a Swiss growth debt finance company for health tech, according to the report.

Founder of Auto1 and Veganz

What the two founders, Christoph Muhr, former CCO at Auto1, and Nicolas Hantzsch, former Managing Director at the vegan supermarket chain Veganz, are doing with Patient21 is not without controversy: First, they are buying up medical practices. Then they centralize and digitize them, soon equip them with their own modern patient management software and digitally combine patient information. This is how appointments and treatment methods should be better controlled – and practices should work more efficiently overall.

Muhr and Hantzsch started with dental practices, other departments are to follow. 53 practices are now part of Patient21, and there should be a hundred this year. Between 2020 and 2022, the company claims to have grown by 300 percent.

Karl Lauterbach wants law against investors in medical practices

Why is the business model controversial? Because the Federal Ministry of Health does not like the idea behind the healthtech startup: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants to introduce a law that prohibits private investors from buying up medical practices and merging them into so-called medical care centers (MVZ).

Practices taken over by Patient21 are considered MVZs. “I put a stop to investors buying up medical practices with absolute greed for profit,” said the SPD politician to “Bild am Sonntag” in December last year. He spoke of “locusts” in connection with the debate. His concern: The investors working towards profit as the new operators of the medical practices could force the prescription of particularly lucrative treatment methods for them. The chronically ill could lose out.

So far, however, the Ministry of Health has not provided any evidence of its concerns. The law demanded by Lauterbach does not yet exist. The founders of Patient21 are therefore also relaxed towards the Handelsblatt. After all, they have a plan B if Lauterbach’s advance still comes. The fresh capital should also help here: Expansion abroad. “If the law comes, which I don’t believe, then we’ll keep our stock here in Germany and concentrate on other countries,” says Christoph Mehr.