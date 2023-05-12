Home » Patrick Graichen: As long as Habeck doesn’t take any consequences, the damage will increase from day to day
Dhe attempt by Robert Habeck not only to prevent the clarification of the best man affair, but also to slip into the victim role, had to fail miserably. Only in the Bundestag, and later in the “Tagesthemen” did the Economics Minister attempt this distortion of political realities on Wednesday. Instead of being a victim, Habeck now stands there as an offended liverwurst. And rightly so.

