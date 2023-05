Despite the update after the Iraq war, Dahlem believes that the system is only partially capable of taking action against the modern Kinschal. “With the current radar, the defense radius is vanishingly small,” he says. So it would take an extremely large number of Patriots to defend a larger area against the missiles with them. The fact that Patriot apparently worked so well in Ukraine in the past few days is probably due to the fact that Kinschal tried to switch off the Patriot radar itself.