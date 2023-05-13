Home Business Patrizio Bertelli (also) takes over the historic newsstand in Piazza San Jacopo
Business

Patrizio Bertelli (also) takes over the historic newsstand in Piazza San Jacopo

by admin
Patrizio Bertelli (also) takes over the historic newsstand in Piazza San Jacopo

Patrizio Bertelli, the purchase of the newsstand in Piazza San Jacopo

Il patron of the Prada group he doesn’t want to see the historic newsstand of the city that gave him birth close. And then he decides to do it a purchase “of the heart”, an act of love and magnanimity towards a symbolic place of Arezzo. As a gesture, it refers a bit to those adoptions that are often “sponsored” on social networks, – of the heart – those in which animals that are no longer very young are proposed, perhaps with some health ailments and therefore not particularly agile and alert.

“I threw out the proposal, Patrizio accepted it” explained the former owner, Piero Scartoni – new ninety – what opened the newsstand in 1953. It is the third symbolic place to which the president of Prada “escapes” the closure, after the Caffè dei Costanti and the Buca di San Francesco. Well now the baton will be handed over with the new management (officially from September) but – adds Piero – “in the meantime we will carry on, waiting for the new owner to find someone to whom to entrust the business“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Savings and the pandemic: opposite consumer behavior in China and the United States

You may also like

Swiss anti-hangover drug Kaex plans to expand in...

Lajatico beats Portofino and Basiglio: it is “casa...

Business news from Switzerland | Currently in the...

Government and reforms, presidentialism? From Schlein (and Pd)...

Sulgen: The energy transition is feasible

SAK still wants to build a photovoltaic system...

Low TV ratings, early closing for Veronica Gentili...

Rolf Hiltl, Nestlé Mark Schneider, SBB-Ducrot

SMIC: first drop in quarterly revenues in more...

Zurich Airport’s wish list

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy