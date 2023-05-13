Patrizio Bertelli, the purchase of the newsstand in Piazza San Jacopo

Il patron of the Prada group he doesn’t want to see the historic newsstand of the city that gave him birth close. And then he decides to do it a purchase “of the heart”, an act of love and magnanimity towards a symbolic place of Arezzo. As a gesture, it refers a bit to those adoptions that are often “sponsored” on social networks, – of the heart – those in which animals that are no longer very young are proposed, perhaps with some health ailments and therefore not particularly agile and alert.

“I threw out the proposal, Patrizio accepted it” explained the former owner, Piero Scartoni – new ninety – what opened the newsstand in 1953. It is the third symbolic place to which the president of Prada “escapes” the closure, after the Caffè dei Costanti and the Buca di San Francesco. Well now the baton will be handed over with the new management (officially from September) but – adds Piero – “in the meantime we will carry on, waiting for the new owner to find someone to whom to entrust the business“.

