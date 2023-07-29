Home » Patuano salutes a record A2a: “In Cellnex to make it grow”
Patuano salutes a record A2a: "In Cellnex to make it grow"

Patuano salutes a record A2a: "In Cellnex to make it grow"

MILANO – Marco Patuano leaves the presidency of A2a on the day of a record half-yearclosed with a gross operating margin of 880 million (+26%), which leads it to raise the 2023 targets from which he expects a gross operating profit of between 1.74 and 1.78 billion, and profits in progress between 450 and 470 million. The manager will attend full-time at the head of Cellnexthe European leader of towers growing and refinancing debt at cheaper rates.
