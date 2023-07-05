Home » Patuelli (ABI): banks have no position annuities
Business

Patuelli (ABI): banks have no position annuities

The banks have no annuities and have been experiencing very difficult years due to corporate and sovereign debt crises, recession, epidemics, natural catastrophes, which they are ready with large capital increases, provisions and restructuring that are always socially respectful and carried out with constructive agreements with the union representatives – he explained – Except in the case of a nationalized bank, the banks have taken on the burdens of crises and bailouts”.

So Abi’s number one Antonio Patuelli during the annual meeting of the Italian banking association.

