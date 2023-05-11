Pavia, attempted rape: “They were in the street, he had already taken off her shirt”

Pavia, the courage of two girls: “We framed the attacker”

Emerge i details of the attempted rape that took place yesterday a Pavia against a girl from 24 yearssaved by the screams and intervention of two peers which were located near the site of the violence. The two young women – we read in the Corriere della Sera – immediately understood that what was about to happen and they decided to step in to put fleeing man. “I’m still really triedbut I’m glad I helped that girl to escape from violence of that man”, says one of the two. Everything was taking place in the center of Pavia. Here, a 31-year-old Nigerian, after having aimed at his victim, came into action. He held her close and he forcibly took off her shirt but fortunately her screams attracted the attention of the two young students, who didn’t think about it for a moment intervene to stop it.

“The girl – continues the story to the Corriere – she cried desperately “help”. We plucked up the courage and went inside in the narrow street where we saw the semi-dressed girl and the attacker with a glass bottle in hand, visibly revved up. We too started yelling to block him “, continues the young woman. The man attempted to flee when he saw himself surrounded but the forces of order, also thanks to the descriptions made by witnesses, they managed to stop him. “A nightmare night. I do not deny it, I am a lot tried and I still haven’t recovered. The girl was in shock but fortunately she is safe, and is well”, concludes the young woman, who in turn experienced a very strong experience.

