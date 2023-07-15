Pavia, mother kills her one-year-old son by suffocating him and confesses. The arrest

Horror in Pavia: mother kills her one-year-old son by strangling him

Terrible tragedy in the Pavia area: a 45-year-old woman strangled and killed her one-year-old son in Voghera. It happened around 9 in via Mezzana. It was the woman’s mother, Elisa Roveda, who called 112 and told the operator what had just happened: her daughter Elisa lying on the bed with her one-year-old grandson Luca next to her, still alive but unconscious, this is the scene she found herself facing the child’s grandmother when she entered her daughter’s home in Voghera. The call to 112 and the intervention of the 118 rescuers, who were only able to ascertain the death of the child, were useless.

Voghera, the mother arrested for murder

The woman was transported to the Policlinico San Matteo hospital in Pavia for tests and hospitalized in psychiatry, and was then arrested for murder. The chief prosecutor Fabio Napoleone communicates this in a note, specifying: “Investigations are currently underway aimed at shedding light on the exact dynamics of the facts, as well as on the psychophysical conditions of the woman”. The 45-year-old strangled the little boy named Luca when she was home alone with him. The husband – from what I learned – was at work.

The little boy’s body was transferred to the San Matteo Institute of Legal Medicine where an autopsy will be performed to establish the causes of death.

The neighbor: “They had wanted the baby for five years. But she suffered from postpartum depression”

“They had wanted this child for five years”: a neighbor of Elisa Roveda, told the microphones of TgR Lombardia. The woman explained that the alarm went off this morning after eight o’clock. “He called my husband because he heard grandma screaming. He went there but then he ran away. He told me he didn’t make it.” The neighbor said that Elisa was tired and for this reason she had taken a break from work. She suffered from “postpartum depression. It happened to me too. She was a little flustered but she was fine. It was five years-she concluded she-that they wanted this child “

