Home Business Paxlovid: The Corona beacon of hope reveals itself as a slow seller
Business

Paxlovid: The Corona beacon of hope reveals itself as a slow seller

by admin
Paxlovid: The Corona beacon of hope reveals itself as a slow seller

AWhen Karl Lauterbach (SPD) announced the first delivery of Pfizer’s anti-corona drug Paxlovid at the end of 2021, the Federal Minister of Health sounded downright euphoric: The drug, which is intended to help prevent a severe course of the disease, is “extremely promising”. In combination with the vaccines, it could help the Covid pandemic lose its terror. The federal government acted courageously and ordered one million packs of the virus inhibitor. In the meantime, it has become apparent that that was obviously a bit too bold: a good year after the market launch in Germany, 620,000 packs are still in stock at pharmaceutical wholesalers, according to a request from WELT am SONNTAG to the Federal Ministry of Health. The miscalculation already caused trouble.

See also  Affected by the largest customer Evergrande, Quanzhu Co., Ltd. was unable to return the raised funds of 100 million yuan on schedule jqknews

You may also like

Single network, green light from the CDP to...

Business Angels: The ten most active German angel...

Everything on stocks: This is how Bill Gates...

Tim, the yes of Cassa Depositi: the offer...

Apple likely cuts CEO Tim Cook’s salary by...

Politics – Lindner satisfied with “coalition climate”.

Putin grabs the ice chamber

Two sessions ahead: China’s provinces plan to simultaneously...

Everything on stocks: With these two letters, ETFs...

Satellite communications, Telespazio challenges Starlink

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy