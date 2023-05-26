Pay attention to the progress of the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, and the U.K. may need to continue to raise interest rates丨On the market

Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Li You, an analyst at Ping An Bank Ping An Hedging Strategy, believes that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the United States has increased slightly, and the GDP in the first quarter was revised up to 1.3% from the previous quarter. Concerned about the progress of the US debt ceiling negotiations. ECB Governing Council Knott said at least two more interest rate hikes are needed. Inflation in the UK is extremely sticky, and interest rates may need to continue to rise. The renminbi is weak and fluctuates, and foreign exchange can be settled in batches.

