If we are among those who grind tens of kilometers every day with their car or motorbike, then the novelty will not be for us. But if, on the other hand, we usually use personal means of transport just what little is needed, then we are talking about a really convenient alternative. Which? Choose “Pay for use” car or motorcycle insurance, which will therefore have costs proportional to the time of use.

There is an app called BeRebel, owned by UNIPOL, with which we can customize car insurance by simulating the cost based on the data we provide on the use we intend to make of the vehicle.

An amount is paid at the beginning of the month and then at the end of the month a balance in case the consumption calculations of the vehicle were not as precise as in the simulation.

Being an App, it is also a very practical system that is put into operation through digital devices. The insurance covers damage caused by natural events (hail, snow, ice) and guarantees roadside assistance in the event of an accident.

The less you drive, the less you pay and the cost changes every month based on the km travelled, but it shouldn’t exceed 20 euros on average.

«Datafolio» is instead the insurance proposed by Assigeco. It costs pennies a mile and is only paid when the vehicle owner is on the road.

Also in this case, payment is made via a simple app and it is the same that automatically calculates the kilometers traveled during the journey, then stopping at the end of the journey.

Porsche also invented usage-based car insurance in Germany. It’s called Porsche Car Policy Flex and it too charges a basic monthly fee and an additional premium for every kilometer driven.

There are no upfront payments here, but the customer will need to report to the company if the mileage has changed from forecast.