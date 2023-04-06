Online you can currently find good offers for money market or time deposit accounts. Fiordaliso / Getty Images

The key interest rate of the European Central Bank is currently the highest it has been in more than a decade. Savers are now also benefiting from the turnaround in interest rates. Banks are currently offering up to 3.5 percent interest on fixed deposit accounts and 2.5 percent interest on overnight money. We have calculated for you how much money you have to invest in a fixed-term deposit or call money in order to be able to buy a whirlpool or a new car from the return after a year.

At 3.5 percent, the key interest rate set by the European Central Bank (ECB) is currently the highest it has been in 15 years. This means that your deposits are now also profitable for banks again. With interest rate increases on overnight or fixed-term deposits, they want to get you to save your money with them. And you benefit from that too.

What is the difference between daily and fixed deposit?

Overnight and fixed-term deposits are considered to be quite flexible investment options. In both cases, the money is deposited in a bank.

At the fixed deposit the savings are invested for a certain period of time. You can choose the period yourself – anything between six months and several years is usually possible. The longer you plan to invest the money, the higher the interest rate. During this period, however, you cannot access the money or only for high fees.

At the per diem on the other hand, you can access your money within a day. The interest rates are lower than with a fixed deposit.

You get this interest for fixed deposits and call money

Both overnight and time deposits are low-risk ways to invest your money and still get a return. Good to know: The statutory deposit insurance protects money in European overnight or time deposit accounts up to a total of EUR 100,000 – for example if the bank in question goes bankrupt.

Suppose you want to invest your money as a two-year fixed deposit. Then you can earn up to 3.5 percent interest at European banks. With overnight money, it is currently around 2.5 percent interest per year – so significantly less.

We want to explain what this means in concrete terms using an example. This is how much money you have to invest so that you can buy a car or a whirlpool with your returns alone:

You would have to invest so much fixed deposit or overnight money…

... for a car:

2022 was the car with the most new registrations in Germany a VW Golf. A new car of this model costs from 31,000 euros.

In order to achieve a return of 31,000 euros after one year, you would have to Invest 886,000 euros in a fixed deposit for 24 months. After the 24 months, you would have increased your 886,000 euros to 949,000 – because of the compound interest effect – and thus achieved a return of 63,000 euros.

If you just want to save on the Gulf with the help of overnight money, you would have to 1.24 million for a year in a money market account the park.

… for a whirlpool:

If you want to put a whirlpool on the (roof) terrace, you pay about 6,000 euros.

To get a return of 6000 euros after one year only with the help of a completely flexible money market accounts – i.e. 2.5 percent interest – you need to come 240.000 Euro. With fixed deposit (24 months term with 3.5 percent interest) it would only be around 171.400 Euro.

… for a wellness holiday for two:

You pay about 600 euros for a three-day wellness holiday for two. For that you have to be on the Create an overnight money account of almost 24,000 eurosat the Fixed deposit account is about 17,140 euros.

… for a new bike:

If you want to buy a new bike in the middle price segment, you should budget around 1000 euros for it. For that you lay tight 28,600 euros as fixed deposit or 40,000 euros as overnight money in order to have generated the required return after one year.

… one week holiday in Mallorca:

A week’s Mallorca vacation for two costs around 1600 euros on average. For that you have to be on the Create an overnight money account for almost 64,000 eurosat the Fixed deposit account is about 45,714 euros.

… for an annual subscription to the gym:

If you want to go to the gym for a year, you pay an average of 25 euros per month. Projected over the year, that’s 300 euros. For that you have to be on the fixed deposit account knapp 8570 Euro create, at cash account are they about 12.000 Euro.

