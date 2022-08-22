Listen to the audio version of the article

Pay-per-use is such a cool formula, which is emerging in the mobility offer. It is expected that it will soon be part of the habits of many motorists, starting with the youngest and / or the most modern.

At the base there is a long-term rental contract, which is already a different and innovative way of having a car, with renunciation of ownership and in exchange a set of services that are now indispensable, for a defined period and in return. of a fixed monthly fee. These three elements (services, time and fee) are what fleets need and which have made the formula successful, which for some years has also been so popular with private individuals. However, when one enters the world of individual motorists, one discovers that reality is much less homologable than a fleet, where diversities are balanced and mediated. A professional, on the other hand, can spend a year on car holidays around Europe, and the next one can stay in the little house by the sea. In this case the question arises: why do I have to pay for services if the car is stationary or runs little?

The answer is precisely the pay-per-use: if it doesn’t walk, it doesn’t produce costs. At least some costs. According to, for example, the “flee” formula of AON, an insurance broker, the variable part of the rental fee, that made up of insurance coverage and other services, is reset to zero when the car does not walk. Obviously, the other component of the rent, the one linked to the devaluation of the vehicle and the financing, continues to run, because in essence it pays for the fact that the car is always available exclusively. Returning to the variable, it is very nice that the operating costs are frozen when the machine is not used, but what happens when it is overused? In that case, there is a maximum rent, specified in the contract. After all, brokers exist to cover them, the risks, not to create them.

A right product, therefore, in line with the lifestyles of customers, which are gradually more fluid and variable. With the only detail that distorts what has been the backbone of long-term rental for decades: the fixed fee! For at least twenty years, the NLT system has been aiming to broaden its range to private or personal customers. Unfortunately, with the idea of ​​selling him the same product purchased by the fleets, while twenty years ago there were those who suggested that new customers, being carriers of habits and needs different from those of a fleet, would have imposed a profound reinterpretation of the product, with values ​​and offerings different from what has worked with businesses. If the NLT for fleets is based on the finance of residual values, that for private individuals requires sophisticated marketing skills.