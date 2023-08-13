Pay slips, Cnel and Brunetta in the center. Ira Schlein: “It’s not the third chamber”

Minimum wage and contracts, Brunetta’s Cnel is back in the front row

Cnel is back in first, indeed very first, row. As Corriere della Sera explains, “for Renato Brunetta the table on the minimum wage entrusted to him by Giorgia Meloni is the right opportunity to sort out a few things in the job market, opportunities that perhaps he did not even have as a minister, the last time in the civil service with Mario Draghi. And perhaps also to restore weight to CNEL, the National Council for the Economy and Labour, a constitutional body saved from suppression by the 2018 referendum, of which he has been president since April.

On this centrality rediscovered by the institution saved by the 2016 referendum, Elly Schlein of the Democratic Party is very critical. “The Cnel is a prestigious institution, but it cannot be the Third Chamber or a shadow government. We will always be open to discussions on the merits, but we will not retreat an inch on the pillars of our proposal,” Schlein told Repubblica. “I see Meloni only if he has serious proposals”.

The position of Cnel on the world of work

Meanwhile, Cnel elaborates its position. “The wage question cannot be reduced solely to a debate on whether or not to introduce a legal minimum wage, but must touch on the main problems that hinder the growth of workers’ wages in Italy, from contract renewals to the diffusion of contractual dumping, from the exponential growth in the cost of living to the high tax wedge, up to the impact of precariousness and poor work”. This can be read in the statement filed by Cnel, during an informal hearing, in the Labor Commission of the Chamber on 11 July last.

Cnel underlines that “our country has been subject to a problem of low productivity for some time, which, unlike countries such as France and Germany, has been at a standstill for some time”. All these dynamics, we read in the memory, “highlight the complexity of the ‘wage question’ in Italy and lead us to place the debate within a broader path than the questions on the opportunity no less than a legal wage that can reconcile the inevitable emergency measures with medium and long-term solutions, capable of giving structural answers to the serious problems that slow down the growth of wages in our country”.

“The bills in question – continues the Cnel – although with notable differences regarding the regulatory techniques and the related field of application, refer to the economic treatment as determined by the reference collective bargaining agreement, addressing issues on which the Cnel already plays an active role , with numerous initiatives”. “In the bills – it is underlined – there is no reference to possible solutions capable of tackling the problem of low wages in terms of tax reform and negotiation at various levels”.

However, Cnel concludes by saying that on issues of such broad importance it is appropriate that “the choices of political and institutional decision-makers are preceded and accompanied by a profound and significant involvement and discussion with the social partners, which would moreover find its natural and constitutional headquarters in the Cnel, as the home of intermediate bodies, social partners and the third sector”.

Subscribe to the newsletter