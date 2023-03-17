Home Business Payback changes from Rewe to Edeka
Collect Payback points at the checkout: Edeka wants to make this possible for its customers.
picture alliance / Zoonar | Robert Kneschke

From one bonus system to another: Rewe wants the contract with Payback to expire by the end of 2024.

According to information from the food newspaper Edeka, Payback has now been able to gain a new partner.

The collaboration is scheduled to begin in 2025. The Deutschland-Card will then no longer be available at Edeka, Netto and Markenkauf.

Change in point collectors. Where previously the Germany card was pulled out at the checkout at Edeka, Marktkauf and Netto Marken-Discount, the Payback bonus system is to be introduced from 2025. That reports the food newspaper.

The move comes just in time for Payback. Because one of the largest partners of the points system, the supermarket chain Rewe, wants to let the contract with Payback expire by the end of 2024. Instead, Rewe wants to set up its own bonus system the food newspaper. Officially, Edeka and Payback have not yet commented on the reports.

Edeka, Netto and Marktkauf have higher sales than Rewe and Penny. And yet another advantage: In future, customers will be able to collect their bonus points in more grocery stores. Payback and Edeka did not comment on their future cooperation when asked.

