When dividends are so fundamental to investors and their success in the stock market, one naturally wonders how one finds really good dividend stocks. Well, many books have been written about it. There is no “one” recipe for success. In principle, however, one can say that a good dividend company operates in a solid and profit-oriented manner. One criterion for this is, for example, the dividend history. Look to the past. The longer a company has paid a dividend over the past few years, or even better, decades, and it has steadily increased, the better. Continuity is the magic word here. Of course, this is no guarantee for the future, but it is still an important criterion.