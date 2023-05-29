Payment service: This is how Paris Hilton helps Europe’s troubled digital star Klarna

Hhere everything is colourful. Very colourful. Only Paris Hilton is blonde. Very blond. She’s buying an ice cream. And the little dog is admired, walking on a leash through this candy-colored world and suddenly getting longer and longer. Which is intended to illustrate that payments for online shopping can now be staggered in up to four installments. “That’s smooth,” Hilton cheers, “that’s easy,” and struts away with her ice cream. But life for the payment service Klarna is not as easy as in the commercial.