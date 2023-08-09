Home » Paypal debuts in crypto and launches its stablecoin linked to the dollar
Paypal launches its own stablecoin. The Nasdaq-listed company specializing in offering centralized payment services enters the crypto-industry directly with the issuance of PayPal Usd (PYUSD), a token that replicates the trend of the dollar. It will run on the Ethereum blockchain, the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization. It will be issued by Paxos Trust and will be backed by US dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries and equivalents.

The stablecoin will gradually be available to PayPal customers in the United States. With this move, CEO Dan Schulman seeks to consolidate the position of the San Jose (California) company in digital payments by exploiting technology that allows instant transfers at lower costs without an intermediary.

In the last year on the Stock Exchange, the stock lost 33% and did not participate in the rebound recorded during 2023, for example by Meta (+120%). Just Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2019 had tried to launch its stablecoin, called Libra, but had to back down due to regulatory uncertainties.

The firm – which has more than 431 million active accounts globally, first launched cryptocurrency-related services in 2020 – now believes the regulatory environment is “moving towards greater clarity” and sees growing demand for an alternative stablecoin due to market concentration, as Jose Fernandez da Ponte, head of PayPal’s blockchain and digital currencies team, explained in an interview.

Last month, the House Financial Services Committee approved a bill to regulate crypto stablecoins, sponsored by Patrick McHenry, a Republican from North Carolina. McHenry himself welcomed the launch of PYUSD “It demonstrates that stablecoins, when issued under a clear regulatory framework, have potential for payment systems.”

