A prestigious round of financing is in the offing in the German fintech scene, which has recently been in crisis. Paypal Ventures, the venture capital arm of the US payment giant of the same name, is investing in the Frankfurt start-up financial guru, as the start-up scene learned from industry circles. The deal was signed at the notary two weeks ago.

Founders rejected a higher offer

As a result, a total of 13 million euros will flow into Finanzguru in the course of a Series B financing round. Paypal Ventures is co-leading the round with French early-stage investor Scor Ventures. Some existing investors are said to have participated again. Insider circles say that the fintech is now valued at between 70 and 80 million euros.

When asked by Gründerszene, Alexander Michel, co-founder and CEO of Finanzguru, did not want to comment on the details. Just this much: “It is correct that we are currently in a round of financing. However, I ask for your understanding that we cannot comment further on this or on market rumours,” says Michel.

From the industry environment it is said that investor interest in the fintech was great. The founders are said to have had an even higher financing offer of at least 20 million euros. Because the company is not dependent on this sum and the founders did not want to further dilute their shares, they decided against it.

Known from “The Lion’s Den”

Finanzguru was founded in 2015 by brothers Alexander and Benjamin Michel. The fintech acts as a multibanking provider, i.e. it combines several bank accounts in one app. On the basis of user account data, Finanzguru analyzes spending behavior and suggests a cheaper electricity tariff, for example.

The fintech earns money from commissions that energy suppliers or insurers pay for referring new customers. On top of that, Finanzguru users can take out a paid subscription to unlock additional functions. According to its own information, Finanzguru has more than 500,000 registered users. However, it is questionable how up-to-date the key figure is – the startup already communicated a similarly high number in 2019.

Finanzguru has been known to a broader public since 2018 at the latest. At that time, the Michels presented their financial app on the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen”. With success: Investor and TV juror Carsten Maschmeyer subsequently invested around one million euros in the fintech. In return, the billionaire secured 15 percent of the company’s shares. To date, it was the largest single investment in the history of the show.

Financial guru is growing “in almost all areas”

Economically, things have been mixed for the fintech since then. User numbers and income developed positively. However, the really big growth story has not materialized so far, as noted by industry watchers Finance Forward. In 2020, the income from interest and commissions amounted to around one million euros, in 2021 it was around 1.8 million euros according to the current annual report. After deducting all expenses, the bottom line was a loss of 2.3 million euros.

Recently, however, Finanzguru is said to have developed very positively. According to the company environment, there is growth in all areas. This applies to both user and revenue figures. In addition to a stronger presence of the finance app in social media, the strategy of increasingly transferring users to the paid subscription (“Finanzguru Pro”) also contributes to this.

Customers now have to pay around four euros a month for functions that were once part of the free app. This includes, for example, the option of creating budgets or having the app remind you when the next salary payment will be due. Not every user likes that. Complaints have been piling up in the Apple and Google app stores for weeks.

For financial guru, however, the financing round is good news. With PayPal, the fintech has gained a prestigious investor with high market power. In addition, the deal comes at a time when fintechs are finding it difficult to complete new financing rounds. In many places, founders have to accept falling valuations or lay off employees in order to break even.