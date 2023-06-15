Payrails used this pitch deck to attract large investors

Emre Talay, Orkhan Abdullayev and Nicolas Thouzea (left to right) had known each other for four years when they founded Payrails. Payrails

Only recently did the Berlin Fintech Payrails as part of a “Extended Seedround” raised the equivalent of over 13.5 million euros (14.4 million USD). The lead investor is the renowned international venture capitalist EQT Ventures. Founder Orkhan Abdullayev told Gründerszene: “To be honest, we didn’t expect such a large increase in financing.”

“We only did our seed round a year ago,” he added. In March 2022, Silicon Valley VC Andreessen Horowitz invested in Payrails. The Berlin start-up was the first portfolio company based in Germany for the top investor. In the seed financing round, the fintech raised a total 5.8 million eurosalso from HV Capital and various Unicorn founders.

Payrails offers a financial operations modular system for corporate customers, who can use it to build individual payment solutions for their online shops without much programming effort. The three-strong founding team, consisting of Orkhan Abdullayev, Emre Talay and Nicolas Thouzeau, got to know each other before founding the company when the three of them worked together for several years at Delivery Hero – in the Payment Solutions division. Today they employ 30 people at Payrails.