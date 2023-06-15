Home » Payrails used this pitch deck to attract large investors
Business

Payrails used this pitch deck to attract large investors

by admin
Payrails used this pitch deck to attract large investors

Emre Talay, Orkhan Abdullayev and Nicolas Thouzea (left to right) had known each other for four years when they founded Payrails.
Payrails

Only recently did the Berlin Fintech Payrails as part of a “Extended Seedround” raised the equivalent of over 13.5 million euros (14.4 million USD). The lead investor is the renowned international venture capitalist EQT Ventures. Founder Orkhan Abdullayev told Gründerszene: “To be honest, we didn’t expect such a large increase in financing.”

“We only did our seed round a year ago,” he added. In March 2022, Silicon Valley VC Andreessen Horowitz invested in Payrails. The Berlin start-up was the first portfolio company based in Germany for the top investor. In the seed financing round, the fintech raised a total 5.8 million eurosalso from HV Capital and various Unicorn founders.

Payrails offers a financial operations modular system for corporate customers, who can use it to build individual payment solutions for their online shops without much programming effort. The three-strong founding team, consisting of Orkhan Abdullayev, Emre Talay and Nicolas Thouzeau, got to know each other before founding the company when the three of them worked together for several years at Delivery Hero – in the Payment Solutions division. Today they employ 30 people at Payrails.

See also  Motorways A24 and A25: another billion for safety measures

You may also like

The Unified Patent Court is under way

Eurovita, the five “white knights” will form a...

Will there be another rate cut? – Wall...

Resolution 20 of 06/12/2023 – Authorization to spend...

Peugeot 408 leasing: This is the best offer

Cinecittà World aims to grow with the history...

National Bureau of Statistics: Since the beginning of...

Audi boss Markus Duesmann is aiming for higher...

Chad: moving forward with the project for the...

Paola Ferrari: “De Benedetti-Silvio? The honor of arms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy