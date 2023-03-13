China‘s legislature, the National People’s Congress, voted on Sunday to keep Yi Gang at the helm of the central bank, delaying the transition of the central bank governor amid a shakeup of the country’s financial regulatory system.

Yi Gang, 65, is staying on as central bank governor as Chinese leader Xi Jinping overhauls the country’s financial institutions, transferring some of the central bank’s functions to other regulators.

Yi Gang is expected to stay on at the head of the PBOC for several months to provide continuity during the transition period, according to the people familiar with the matter, although those people said Yi’s stay could be adjusted depending on how smooth the transition is.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Zhu Hexin, chairman of Citic Group Inc., is considered the most likely to succeed Yi Gang. According to the above-mentioned insider, Zhu Hexin is still regarded as the primary candidate to succeed Yi Gang after the transition period ends.

Liu Kun, 66, China‘s finance minister, also stayed on Sunday, even though he, like Yi, has reached the customary retirement age of 65 for ministerial officials. This retirement-age practice has been watered down under Xi Jinping, who himself has broken with succession conventions in recent years to serve as China‘s top leader for a third time.

The People’s Bank of China and the State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday. The State Information Office handles media inquiries about the Chinese government.

The Chinese government recently announced plans to establish a new financial regulator, which will build on the existing China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (referred to as: CBIRC), and absorb some functions of other government departments, such as the People’s Bank of China’s Regulatory responsibilities of financial holding companies.

Under the financial regulatory reform plan signed by Mr. Xi last month, the Chinese government will form a new financial regulator, the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration, and will also create a national data bureau. The reform plan was approved by the National People’s Congress last Friday.

Along with creating the new financial regulator, China also plans to revive the Central Financial Work Commission, a decision-making body that existed between 1998 and 2003, The Wall Street Journal reported. The committee will be the party equivalent to the SASF, consisting essentially of the same staff and carrying out both party and government responsibilities.

Yi Gang, who was appointed governor of the People’s Bank of China in 2018, has been a staunch advocate of financial liberalization, supporting the opening of China‘s financial markets and the integration of the yuan into the global financial system. He has pushed for financial reforms that help curb China‘s debt and financial risks.

His extensive experience in the financial sector, including more than a decade as a central bank deputy governor, has earned him the respect of his domestic and foreign peers. But the already constrained independence of the central bank under Yi Gang has eroded further as Mr. Xi tightened his political grip on financial affairs.

During Yi Gang’s tenure, the role of the central bank governor was diminished. Yi Gang is the governor, but the more powerful post of party secretary at the central bank is held by another official. Yi Gang’s predecessor was a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, while Yi Gang was an alternate member without voting rights, and Zhu Hexin was also an alternate member.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that He Lifeng, a confidant of Xi Jinping, is the candidate for the next party secretary of the central bank. He Lifeng is one of four new deputy prime ministers appointed after Sunday’s vote. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that He Lifeng was a top candidate to succeed Liu He as vice premier in charge of economic, financial and industrial affairs.

The decision to appoint Yi Gang as central bank governor shows that Beijing wants the financial sector restructuring to go as smoothly as possible, especially after heavy state intervention over the past year has undermined global investor confidence in China‘s future.

Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Hong Kong-based Pinpoint Asset Management, said the government was sending a positive signal to the market by keeping these senior financial experts in the cabinet. He said the continuity and stability of the leadership on economic and financial affairs would help boost market confidence.

In recent years, China‘s economic growth has slowed down, and the government has implemented a series of measures to promote economic growth and maintain financial stability.

Also on Sunday, the National People’s Congress approved a new government leadership team headed by China‘s new Premier Li Qiang. Li Qiang selected Zheng Shanjie as the director of the National Development and Reform Commission. Zheng Shanjie is a native of Fujian, the southeastern province where Mr. Xi served earlier in his political career.

Qin Gang was reappointed as foreign minister and concurrently as state councilor, a high-ranking government post that gave him a status on a more equal footing with the U.S. secretary of state. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Qin Gang was the candidate for state councilor.

General Li Shangfu was appointed as the Minister of Defense and concurrently as the State Councilor. He is a member of the Central Military Commission and an aerospace engineer. The United States sanctioned Li Shangfu in 2018 for his alleged involvement in China‘s purchase of Russian military aircraft and air defense systems.

Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong concurrently served as State Councilor, and Chen Yixin was reappointed as Minister of State Security. The Ministry of State Security is China‘s main civilian intelligence agency.