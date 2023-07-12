PC market shrinks 13 percent in second quarter

It is the sixth minus in a row. Manufacturers continue to struggle with high inventories. Lenovo remains the market leader ahead of HP, Dell and Apple.

The worldwide PC shipments were also declining in the second quarter. According to IDC, the market shrank by 13.4 percent compared to the same period last year, ending the sixth consecutive quarter in decline.

The market researchers justify the poor figures again with weak demand from consumers and companies. However, the market developed better than expected. Despite this, inventories are still higher than normal, which affects virtually every PC manufacturer, IDC continues.

Apple with growth in the second quarter

“Increased inventories across distribution channels and components are dragging the market down again,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research director at IDC. “And while these issues are beginning to ease, many component suppliers continue to offer discounted prices to clear their inventories, although PC manufacturers and distribution channels are still wary of new systems due to lower demand.”

Overall, manufacturers delivered 61.6 million units in the second quarter. In the same period last year, there were still 71.1 million desktops and notebooks. Of the top five vendors, only Apple achieved growth. However, IDC notes that the company produced fewer Macs than planned in the prior-year period due to supply chain issues.

Lenovo was again the market leader in the second quarter with a share of 23.1 percent. The Chinese company’s sales figures fell by 18.4 percent to 14.2 million units. HP only deteriorated by 0.8 percent and thus expanded its market share to 21.8 percent. The number three in the market, Dell, lost 22 percent and thus secured 10.3 percent of the market (down 2.9 points).

5.3 million units were enough for Apple to push Acer into fifth place. Compared to the previous year, Apple increased its sales by 10.3 percent. Acer meanwhile fell by 19.2 percent and slipped to 4 percent market share.

