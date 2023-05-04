PCK Refinery: These 4 companies compete for the refiners

The PCK refinery in Schwedt could soon be sold in part. Getty Images, picture alliance, Collage: Dominik Schmitt

The Rosneft shares in the PCK refinery could soon be sold. At least the Bundestag has made this possible with a change in the law. There are several interested parties: Orlen from Poland, Alcmene from Austria and two German companies. You can read here what chances they have and how the Brandenburg refinery could continue.

The history of the PCK refinery has long been considered a success story. After reunification, the city of Schwedt an der Oder blossomed into one of the most important business locations in East Germany.

The city and its refinery produce petrol and diesel for motorists in Brandenburg and Berlin, kerosene for planes at the capital’s airports and important bitumen for road construction. Without PCK, the East German economy would come to a standstill. The refinery’s recipe for success: Crude oil from Russia. Almost 100 percent of the processed oil in Schwedt came directly from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline by 2022.

And precisely that oil from Russia was the reason why the success story ended abruptly with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In just a few months, the world of the 1,200 employees was turned upside down. In September 2022, Rosneft Germany, shareholder with 54 percent, was placed under trusteeship of the German state. At the turn of the year, the oil embargo against Russia came into effect. Since then, PCK has had to have the oil delivered by tanker to Rostock and Gdansk (Poland) in order to then route it to the refinery. In addition, contracts had to be concluded with oil suppliers from Kazakhstan.

But despite all these efforts, the refinery’s utilization rate over the past four months has only been 58 percent. According to a survey by the Brandenburg Economic Development Agency, suppliers and contractors of the refinery are now struggling with existential fears.

What next for the Rosneft shares?

But there is also good news. Because the federal government seems to be aware of the importance of the location. An important component of the rescue will therefore be what happens next with the Rosneft shares in the PCK refinery. The German trust administration of the Russian shares expires in September and may not be extended again. If the federal government does not want to give important German infrastructure back into Russian hands, it must find a solution soon. And this could in all probability provide for a sale of the shares.

The Bundestag has already set the course for this. He recently approved legislation that would make it easier for the federal government to sell the shares. The question now is: Who is eligible?

For months, names of companies interested in takeovers have been mentioned. The Polish semi-state oil company Orlen, the Austrian Alcmene Group, the Lower Saxony Hoyer GmbH or Enertag from Brandenburg.

The situation is tricky and also gains a political component through Orlen. Because for months the Polish government has been putting pressure on the federal government to further push Rosneft out of the refinery. Research by Business Insider showed that Poland, among other things, refused to unload ships in Gdańsk that were ordered by Rosneft and destined for PCK.

Another sale of the shares abroad?

For months, the federal government has been negotiating tough talks with the Polish side about larger deliveries via the port of Danzig. Orlen For this reason, there are currently good chances in industry circles to obtain shares. When asked, the company kept a low profile, but admitted that it was “constantly monitoring the market situation in the region with regard to possible mergers and acquisitions”. “We will then use the official communication channels to inform you about planned or implemented projects and investments once the relevant decisions have been made,” a spokesman wrote to us on request.

Even before PCK’s economic crisis came to a head, the Austrian Alcmene Group, an energy company, expressed interest. However, it was originally about the shares of Shell (37.5 percent). The Federal Cartel Office has already approved a purchase of the shares. To date, however, no purchase has been finalized. However, when asked, Alcmene explained that it was “still very interested in acquiring shares in the PCK refinery. We see great potential in this opportunity and believe that it fits well with our long-term business strategies.

Enertrag drives hydrogen offensive

But there are also interests from Germany. The Hoyer GmbH from Lower Saxony is also said to have gotten involved. The company operates filling stations and forwarding services for gas and oil. Already closely cooperating do PCK and Enertrag. The Brandenburg company specializes in renewable energies and commissioned a study together with the refinery. It is about the transformation of the refinery into a hydrogen site, which the federal government is also promoting with tax money.

In a magazine published by Enertag, the company advertises a collaboration. “With the construction of a green refinery in the Uckermark, ENERTRAG and PCK are helping to strengthen the regional economy in an otherwise structurally weak region. This would create sustainable employment prospects and promote the long-term preservation of the PCK location.” As soon as the study was published, the knowledge gained from the project would have to be implemented, “e.g. in the form of a joint venture between ENERTRAG and PCK for newly built Investments.”

Who will win the race in the end is still open. It would also be possible for the various companies to join forces. The various expertises of the companies should help.

But one thing is clear: the federal government must have found a solution by September so that the PCK success story does not come to an end. Because the consequences would be dramatic for the local people and the economy in East Germany.