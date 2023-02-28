Alliances, Elly Schlein’s ambitious project for the new Pd

Not a dream. A project. A project to be built slowly, without tearing and above all on the contents and not on the names. Elly Schlein did not speak of alliances, she did not mention the Third Pole or the 5 Star Movement. But, according to what Affaritaliani.it learned from one of the faithful of the new secretary of the Democratic Party, the plan is to create an alliance that will keep everyone together, looking forward to the next political elections. An alliance, as Senator Antonio Misiani CEO hinted today Affaritaliani.itled by the Democratic Party and which contains everyone: Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Stars, the new party of Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi and also the bicycle Italian Left-Greens.

A project certainly ambitious and difficult, but she believes in it. The reasoning is simple: despite the obvious divisions, the right unites in the elections and there is no other way than to go to the vote together to prevail over the current majority led by Giorgia Meloni, as plastically demonstrated by the last regional elections in Lombardy and Lazio. The problem is that the moderate and Catholic part of the Democratic Party doesn’t fit. Or, in perspective, it could rip.

Farewell makes a noise Beppe Fioreni, historic exponent of the Margherita. “It is a distinct and distant Democratic Party from the one we had founded that brought together different political cultures from the left to the center, with democratic Catholics, the popular and the Margherita. Today it legitimately becomes a left-wing party that has nothing to do with our history , with our values ​​and our tradition”, said the founder of the Democratic Party, Beppe Fioroni, on Tg2000 who added: “This is why we have created a new network of Catholics and Democrats ‘Popular Platform – New Times’ to make it the home of all those popular and Catholics who have been marginalized and alienated”. And a ninety piece of Dem history has already gone.

Speaking with members of Reformist base of the project loose alliances Schlein’s comment is ironic: “Best wishes”. And this answer has it all. If the new secretary’s Democratic Party were to get too close to the 5 Stars, perhaps with alliances with the Administratives (not with the Europeans, where proportional representation applies), some big names could leave the Dems. For example, the former Defense Minister and president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerinibut also Deborah Serracchianiand with them also weight administrators such as Dario Nardella, mayor of Florence, and the former mayor of Turin Piero Fassino. The project, ambitious (as demonstrated by the words of Ettore Rosato ad Affaritaliani.it), by Schlein, is this but the path is all uphill. As evidenced by Fioroni’s farewell.

Subscribe to the newsletter

