Pd, anti-Bonaccini revolt of the Bonaccinians. Possible goodbyes to Calenda

Pd, anti-Bonaccini revolt of the Bonaccinians. Possible goodbyes to Calenda

Pd, all the names of the new secretariat

Revolt of the Bonaccinians against Stefano Bonaccini. In view of the launch of the new secretariat of the Democratic Party, which should have 5 seats out of 20 for the minority, there is strong discontent especially in the Reformist Base of Lorenzo Guerini, president of Copasir and former defense minister, because – the sources explain – “Bonaccini did it all by himself together with Baruffi and Alfieri“, who in fact will be in the team with important roles. A strong malaise which, also given the absence of deputy secretaries (the minority wanted one), could lead in the coming weeks or months to some moderates leaving the party Dem towards the Third Pole.

THE NAMES OF THE SECRETARIAT PD

