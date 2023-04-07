Pd, all the names of the new secretariat

Revolt of the Bonaccinians against Stefano Bonaccini. In view of the launch of the new secretariat of the Democratic Party, which should have 5 seats out of 20 for the minority, there is strong discontent especially in the Reformist Base of Lorenzo Guerini, president of Copasir and former defense minister, because – the sources explain – “Bonaccini did it all by himself together with Baruffi and Alfieri“, who in fact will be in the team with important roles. A strong malaise which, also given the absence of deputy secretaries (the minority wanted one), could lead in the coming weeks or months to some moderates leaving the party Dem towards the Third Pole.

PD SECRETARIAT, ALL NAMES – The structure should by now be ready, the secretary Elly Schlein continues to work on it in these hours but the scheme seems defined at this point, according to various Pd sources from both the majority and the minority. It seems confirmed that there will be no deputy secretaries, despite pressure from Stefano Bonaccini to have one.

A coordinator of the secretariat will be appointed and it will probably be the task of Marco Furfaro. The organization could go to Gaspare Righi, a loyalist of Schlein, while Marco Sarraccino should have the delegation in the south. The entry of Marta Bonafoni is also expected, while Rossella Muroni has made it known that she is not available. For Giuseppe Provenzano there should be the foreign assignment and Article 1 will be represented by Alfredo D’Attorre or Cecilia Guerra, who seems to be ahead of his colleague.

There will also be Alessandro Zan, who will deal with rights. Antonio Misiani should be confirmed in the economy and Sandro Ruotolo could enter. For the minority, Davide Baruffi, a loyalist of Bonaccini who will have local authorities, is sure, while Alessandro Alfieri should obtain the delegation to reforms and Pnrr and Debora Serracchiani to justice. The Bonaccinians should have two other places, but at this point the role of Simona Bonafè is uncertain, who could remain deputy group leader in the Chamber with the promotion to “vicaria”. It must also be evaluated whether the area of ​​​​”olive fans”, the supporters of Bonaccini who have distanced themselves from the protests against the group leaders, will be represented by Pina Picierno or by other names.

