Pd, Bonaccini: “I’ll give you a hand. The dem must regenerate”

The primary of the Democratic Party they decreed the clear success at Elly slime about Stephen Bonaccini. The prediction of the day before which indicated the governor of Emilia Romagna was completely overturned chosen to take Henry’s place Read come secretary of the dem. “I I make myself available. Of course now it’s Elly’s turn, – says Bonaccini after the outcome of the elections – she has one great responsibilityand it’s up to her too point the way with which he will want to lead the Democratic Party and do so, I imagine, together with all those who will be willing to lend a hand. We have a duty to restart and relaunch the Democratic Party. Our role is too important. One million women and men they went to vote. The member vote had given a different outcome. But the voters gave another response and certainly Elly Schlein was more capable than me to give a sense of renewal and innovation to the Democratic Party”.

“We feel the responsibility – continues Bonaccini – of make ourselves available to lend a hand to Elly and the entire Democratic Party community. We feel part of this community. If I had won I would have asked Elly to give me a hand. Elly and prevailed without asking anything for me I said I’d help right away. All I ask is to send a big round of applause and a hug from here to Elly Schlein. I heard it a few minutes ago, I complimented her and a “good luck” for the responsibility he assumes from this evening at the helm of a democratic party that he needs to react e you regenerate“.

